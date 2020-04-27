Gunmen kill family of seven in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: A number of unknown gunmen have shot dead at least seven members of a family, including women and children in northern Kunduz province, official said.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Hujatullag Akbari said that the victims included “four men, three women and two children.”The incident occurred in Konam village of Imam Sahib district, he added.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear yet but provincial police department termed the family dispute behind the incident. Akbari said the security forces have detained one of the relatives, who is believed to be the main convicted of the incident. The investigation is underway to find out the perpetrators, according to him.

Such incident are not rare in Afghanistan, as the country is stuck in a cultural practice of tribal and family hostilities which often resulted into killing of several number of innocent people.