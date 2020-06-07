Gunmen kill former intelligence officer in Logar

AT News

KABUL: Unidentified armed men have killed a former intelligence agency officer along with her sibling sister in the southeastern Logar province, local officials said.

Provincial Police spokesman, Shahpoor Ahmadzai, said the incident occurred on Saturday evening in Mughalkhil area of Mohammad Agha district.

Mrs. Pashtun, an ex-intelligence officer of the interior ministry and her sister has recently sold a land, according to Ahmadzai. “After receiving the money, their car was targeted after leaving the house of the land buyer (Haji Toot).”

The armed men have taken the money too, he added. Ahmadzai said that Mrs. Pashtun was working as a spy agent last year in Kabul but her sister had no official job.

The provincial police blame the Taliban for the incident.

Logar, located in southeastern Afghanistan, is one of the insecure provinces, where the Taliban have a strong presence.