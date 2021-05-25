Gunmen kill intelligence operative in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen killed a member of the National Directorate of Security alongside his uncle in northern Parwan province, police said Tuesday.

Provincial Police Chief, Abdul Abdul Rauf Uruzgani said that the incident happened on Tuesday morning in Anchoi area of sayed Khel district.

The security forces arrested five perpetrators, he said, adding that the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, provincial head of criminal investigation department Mohammad Sadiq Hashimi blamed the Taliban killed for the attack. Taliban have not commented regarding it so far.

This comes as targeted killings security forces have been intensified in the province which concerned residents of the province.