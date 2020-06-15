Gunmen kill seven of a family in south

AT News

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen stormed into a house in southern Khost and killed seven members of a family including women and children, local officials said.

Provincial police spokesman, Adel Haidari said the incident occurred on Sunday night in Ismailkhil village of Mandozai district. A teenager was found wounded, he added.

According to Haidari, the incident occurred due to personal hostilities on property.

But a relative of the victims, Gardiz Gul said that they never had personal hostility and dispute with anyone in the province.

The gunmen succeeded to escape the area, Haidari said. “The police are investigating the case.”

Earlier, an armed clash left in Ali-Shir district of the province left eight people including a member of the Hezb-e-Islami dead.