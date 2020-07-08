Gunmen kill six members of a family in Paktika

AT News

KABUL: Some unknown armed men entered into a house and killed six members of a family including a woman in Sharana, the capital city of southern Paktika province. Head of provincial public health confirmed receiving six dead bodies. A surviving member of the family told Pajhwok that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

“We don’t have hostility with anyone,” he said. “We didn’t recognize the attackers.” He demanded for justice and called on the government to prosecute the perpetrators.

Independently Monitoring Reduction in Violence had blamed the Taliban for the attack, saying that two local police, one national police personal and two other member of the family, including a young girl were killed and a woman was wounded.

Another resident, talking in condition of anonymity, said that the killed people included one national police personnel. According to him, the attack conducted by the Taliban to target the police personnel.

The Taliban did not comment on the incident so far.