Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: At least two security force members were killed and one another received injuries after unknown armed men attacked their vehicle in Paghman district of Kabul city on Tuesday morning.

The attack took place at around 7:55am in the Arghand-e-Paian area of Paghman district, the Kabul Police said in a statement.

The unidentified gunmen attacked a “Ranger” model vehicle belonging to the Afghan security forces and managed to escape from the scene, the statement added.

The police have carried out an investigation into the incident.

No group, including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

