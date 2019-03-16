Gunmen killed a journalist in Khost

AT News Report

KABUL: Soltan Mahmood Khairkhwah, local report of the state-run RTA was shot by two armed men riding a motorcycle on Friday in Khost province, provincial officials said.Khairkhwah was shot to his head and died at the hospital.

“Khairkhwah was targeted Friday morning when he was leaving his home in the Ismaelkhil district along with his eight-year old son that two gunmen on a motorbike opened fire at him using silencer to their guns. He was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital where he lost his life,” said the international reporters’ federation.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack, with Taliban spokesman ZabihullahMujahid rejecting they had hands.

Provincial Governor, Halim Fidai has said that an investigation was underway and the perpetrators of the attack would be arrested and tried.

The Afghan journalists’ federation asked security organs to soon arrest the attackers.

The is the second attempt against journalists in the past 10 days. A reporter in Helmand province was injured as a magnetic bomb attached to his car went off.