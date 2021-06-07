Gunmen shoot dead 3 including policemen in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Three people including two policemen were shot dead by gunmen in Kabul city on Monday, an official said, as violence mounted across the country amid a hasty U.S. troop withdrawal.

Spokesman for Kabul Police, Firdaws Faramarz, said three people including two policemen were killed in two separate incidents in Bagrami district on Monday morning.

Two of the victims were identified as Zabihullah and Samiullah, but identity of the third man was not ascertained.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Kabul has recently seen a rise in targeted killings of government officials, prominent journalists and civil activists, for which the government is pointing fingers at the Taliban.