Gunmen shoot soldiers dead in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The unidentified gunmen shot three soldiers dead in the western Heart province, local officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial Public Health’s Spokesman, Rafiq Shirzai said that four security forces were wounded in the incident.

The wounded were evacuated to the hospital, he added.

No one asserted the responsibility for the attack but the government earlier blamed the Taliban group for the similar attacks that targeted the Afghan security forces and other government personnel.

Meanwhile, a source privy to the issue, talking on condition of anonymity, said that the security forces were targeted while they were on the way to the 207 Zafar corps.

Zafar corps is located in Herat to run the war against militants in west of Afghanistan.