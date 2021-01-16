Gunmen Shoot Two Policemen Dead in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: A number of unknown gunmen have shot two police officers dead in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar province.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Ziaulhaq Amerkhail said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Narenjbagh crossroad of Jalalabad city.

The gunmen were riding a motorbike, he added. According to the witnesses, the gunmen have taken the weapons of the police officers with themselves.

No militant group, including the Taliban asserted the responsibility for the attack. But the government officials have blamed the Taliban for similar attacks occurred in the past.

Nangarhar is among insecure provinces in east of Afghanistan, where the Taliban and IS-K or so called Daesh terrorist group are strongly active.