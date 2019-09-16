Gunmen torch a school in Helmand

AT News Report

LASHKARGAH: Unknown gunmen set a school on fire in Lashkargah, the capital city of southern Helmand province, official said Monday.

Mohammad Daud Shah Safari, education director, told Pajhwok Afghan News gunmen set alight the Karghjad Awlia School in Babaji area late on Sunday evening.

He said the school’s furniture was burnt but no one was hurt. “The gunmen torched the school using petrol. We tried to extinguish the blaze but in vain.”

However, the motive behind the anti-education act is not clear, but according to director, an investigation has been launched into the arson attack.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hashim, a resident of the area, said the fire erupted at the school building late on Sunday evening. Government officials extinguished it after a long time.

In the past, the Taliban group claimed responsibility of torching schools that caused problem for school students, in particular to the girls.

In August, according to ministry of interior, Taliban militants torched a girl’s school in Shakar Dara district in Kabul, the capital city.

According to reports, Taliban have tied the school watchman’s hands and feet with rope and then torched the school.

Due to insecurity hundreds of school particularly female schools remained close in different remote district, where over approximately three million children are deprived of schools.