Half of Afghan population needs humanitarian aids: OCHA

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns of increasing number of Afghans in need to humanitarian aids in 2021, saying that half of the country’s population is already needy to the aids.

The Office has estimated Afghan population 40 million, while other UN agencies as well as Afghan government data say it 30 to 35 million.

The Office said Sunday that Afghanistan was the second country in the world with most people threatened by food safety.

It said that 16 million Afghans need humanitarian aids, from whom, 5.5 million are facing lack of food safety.

It predicts that the situation would continue for the next year and the number of needy people would jump.

About four million of needy Afghans are the internally displaced people who fled their homes and villages due to clashes and have scores of economic and social problems, according to the report issued by the OCHA.

The government admits critical situation, but assure of programs to save the needy people with the cooperation of some agencies.

Second Vice President’s office said about the Dastarkhan-e-Milli, a program launched by the government to distribute foodstuff to the vulnerable people especially during the epidemic-related lockdown since late March.

“We have the citizen pact program that is being carried out in most of Afghanistan districts. Particularly, the Dastarkhan-e-Milli program that supports poor people and internally displaced ones who make up more than 90 per cent of the country’s population is being implemented to fight the Corona virus,” said Mohammad Hedayat, from Vice President Danesh’s office.