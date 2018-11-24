Head of Kabul Ulema Council assassinated

AT News Report-KABUL: The head of Kabul Ulema Council, Mawlawi Abdul Basir Haqqani has been assassinated in a terror act of violence in Chehel Sutun area in Kabul’s PD7 at around 2pm local time, Kabul police confirmed on Saturday.

Haqqani was found dead on a road in Chehel Sutun area on Saturday afternoon. Some eyewitnesses said he was shot in his head, TOLON news reported.

The head of Kabul police media office, Basir Mujahid, confirmed the incident and said the perpetrator has been arrested by the police following the incident.

This comes after almost 50 people were killed A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a wedding hall in Kabul, where religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.