Head of Takhar’s Ulema council killed

AT News

KABUL: Head of the Takhar Ulema Council, Abdul Samad Mohammadi was killed in a magnetic bomb blast attached to his vehicle that went off in Taliqan, the provincial capital city, local officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Khalil Aseer said that the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Guzar-e-Tell area.

According to him, three other people received injuries in the blast. The magnetic mine was attached to a vehicle by the Taliban fighters, he added. But the Taliban have not said anything regarding the incident.

The string of targeted-killings has been significantly raised across Afghanistan amid efforts to find a solution for the war that has been continuing for more than 40 years in the country.