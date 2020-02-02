Head of Ulema opposes investigation of ‘teenage sexual assault’ in Badghis

AT News

KABUL: A 10-year-old-girl had been sexually assaulted in a “Madrasa” religious school, and now the Head of Ulema Council in northern Badghis province has said not to let any investigation into the case be conducted.

The teenage girl was recently sexually assaulted in a Madrassa in Qala-e-Naw district of the province and the ministry of interior detained three students of the “Madrasa” in connection.

The ministry of women’s affairs has blamed provincial head of Ulema Council for creating dilemma with an attempt to break off the investigation, in which the ministry vowed to bring the culprits to the book.

Speaking to a news conference on Sunday, the deputy minister for women’s affairs, Spogmai Wardak said “they are making immense efforts to investigate the case and bring the culprits to the justice.”

Over 50 cases of violence against women have been registered during last year Wardak said, adding “family violence, force and early marriages, cultural taboos and lack of access to education are the main reason behind surge in violence cases against women.”

Most of the cases had registered in Sar-e-Pull, Badghi, Faryab, Jawzjan, Bamyan, Farah, Takhar, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kabul provinces.

The civil rights defenders have often expressed their grave concern and frustrations on the inexorable cases of violence against women, where females have been placed in caves and given fewer rights – in point of fact they (women) have rarely allowed making their minds up on their lives.