Health Minister ends mission amid virus surge

AT News

KABUL: Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz ended his official mission on Sunday in leading Afghanistan’s healthcare apparatus, as the war-ravaged country sees surge in cases of the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Feroz served as Afghanistan’s health minister for five years and his tenure officially ended on Sunday.

“I am delighted to have served my people in the ministry of health for more than five years. And I officially end my mission here today,” said the minister.

The minister was catapulted into the limelight after the first case of coronavirus was recorded in Afghanistan. He was also infected with COVID-19 disease, but recovered later. President Ghani has also extolled minister Feroz for his invaluable works in the country’s health sector.

This is as Ferozuddin Feroz has been replaced by Ahmad Javad Osmani who the president appointed as acting Minister of Health on the same day. He ends his mission just as Afghanistan is seeing a rapid rise in virus cases.