Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Afghanistan has 3,778 infections, 109 fatalities

AT News

KABUL: Public Health Minister, Ferozuddin Feroz has contracted the covid-19 as the country see surge in cases of the virus, bringing the confirmed cases to 3,778 across Afghanistan.

Spokesman for the health ministry said Friday that covid-19 test of Minister Feroz came positive and he is spending self-isolation days at this residence. “His health condition is good.”

The number of coronavirus cases is surging with an upward trajectory, Health Ministry officials have warned. As per official figures, in the past 24 hours, 215 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country.

Deputy Minister of Health, Wahidullah Majroh said they have tested 714 samples, in which 215 were positive. Afghanistan in total has 3,778 cases with 109 dead, and 472 recuperated since the outbreak of the virus started.

Recently Majroh said there is more hope than before for slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, as the infections are rapidly rising in Afghanistan.

“Confirmed cases are lower today than those of past two days,” said Deputy Minister of Health, Wahid Majroh, at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said latest statistics put suspicious coronavirus cases at 701 on Wednesday, out of which 168 tested positive. “This might be a high figure, but once we compare Afghanistan’s effective fight against COVID-19 with neighbors or other countries, I have to admit that we could set an example for them.

However, Majroh emphasized on compliance of the public with quarantine measures and staying at home.

The Ministry of Information and Culture has also initiated a vast awareness program about coronavirus. Earlier, a committee led by chief presidential advisor Wahid Omar was steering the awareness project.