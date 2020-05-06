Health Ministry has hope for slowing COVID-19

AT News

KABUL: There is more hope than before for slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, as the infections are rapidly rising in Afghanistan.

“Confirmed cases are lower today than those of past two days,” said Deputy Minister of Health, Wahid Majroh, at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said latest statistics put suspicious coronavirus cases at 701 on Wednesday, out of which 168 tested positive. “This might be a high figure, but once we compare Afghanistan’s effective fight against COVID-19 with neighbors or other countries, I have to admit that we could set an example for them.

However, Majroh emphasized on compliance of the public with quarantine measures and staying at home.

The Ministry of Information and Culture has also initiated a vast awareness program about coronavirus. Earlier, a committee led by chief presidential advisor Wahid Omar was steering the awareness project.

Owing to acute illiteracy and religious superstitions in the conservative society of Afghanistan, suppressing the coronavirus and spreading public awareness was challenging.

In total, Afghanistan has more than 3,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 104 fatalities and 4, 104 fatalities and 458 recuperated.