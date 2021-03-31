Heart of Asia summit: Ongoing war in Afghanistan is illegitimate

AT News

KABUL: The two-day regional summit held in Tajikistan to discuss peace efforts in Afghanistan denounced the ongoing war in the country as illegal.

The summit titled Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, issued a statement at the end of its second day session on Wednesday that condemns targeted killings, attacks on civilians, rights activists, journalists and media workers claimed to be carried out by Taliban.

The statement called for reduction of violence and agreeing on a cease fire as the basic condition for a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

“We are concerned over continued cooperation between Taliban and international terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda to use Afghan soil as safe havens,” it reads.

It called for a joint fight against terrorism and extremism, appreciating Afghan security and defense forces for sacrificing in this regard. The statement also emphasized on support the Afghan security forces.

It urged cooperation in counter-narcotics in the region, emphasizing on economic efforts considering the importance of Afghanistan as the region’s crossroad.