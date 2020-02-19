Hekmatyar calls for electoral commissioners’ trial

AT News

KABUL: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami party and one of 13 competitors in last year’s presidential election, says the electoral commissioners should be tried.

The independent election commission on Tuesday announced the final results of election, which declares incumbent Ashraf Ghani as the winner.

The announcement was followed by large criticism by the loser candidates that accused the commission of fraud and corruption.

Hekmatyar who was speaking to reporters on Wednesday, accused Ghani of fraud and said the electoral commissioners violated laws. He emphasized the commissioners should go for trial.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami asked for a second term of election.

Hekmatyar rejected the idea of a parallel government offered by Abdullah Abdullah, saying he would support an inclusive government in which Taliban also have representatives.Abdul Rashid Dostum who backs Abdullah in the election, said Wednesday that they would replace northern provincial governors with men from their side.

Rahmatullah Nabil, another presidential candidate also rejected the results of election.