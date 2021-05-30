Hekmatyar reveals new details of meeting with President Ghani

AT News

KABUL: Leader of Hezb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that he has reached agreements over some issues with President Ashraf Ghani.

The agreements were made on at least eight subjects in a trilateral meeting with the presence of Former President Hamid Karzai, Hekmatyar told a press conference on Sunday.

Hekmatyar said that he would participate in Istanbul Conference in condition of: united-scheme, formation of an interim government-that will include one decision making council comprised of eight aspects including the Taliban, the release of all prisoners of Hezb-e-Islami, ceasefire agreement after conclusion of important issue, the decision on all big issues including election in a format of Elected-Jirga, whose members would be appointed based on election, and as well as the formation of Government Supreme Council.

He cited the remarks amid disagreement between the government the political leaders over the formation of Government Supreme Council, with the government is purportedly trying to declare the council as an advisory board – while the politicians insist on its actual formation, which is that the council should be authorized to make decisions on peace and reconciliation of the country

Hekmatyar said that Ghani agreed to announce the highlighted issues with eight days. He also says of a conference to be held in the near future with the Taliban members to evaluate whether group wants peace or war.

The political parties are prepared with a united-scheme for peace, he said, adding that if the government was unable to reach a united-scheme, the political parties would step forward to make the decision.

Talking to a press conference on Saturday in Kabul, National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib said that the Government Supreme Council would only focus on peace affairs.

But deputy of the high council for national reconciliation, Asadullah Sadaati said that the Government Supreme Council should be active in every aspect.