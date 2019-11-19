Hekmatyar says Dermalog works in favor of specific electoral team

“No one has the right to announce election results until disputed votes cleared”

AT News Report

KABUL: Presidential hopeful and leader of “Hezb-e-Islami”, a political party, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has accused the German company “Dermalog” of working in favor of one electoral team in the voting process of Afghanistan presidential polls. The company was responsible for the biometric system in the election.

Speaking to a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Hekmatyar claimed that Dermalog has not held the commitments that it had made with the candidates and Independent Election Commission, and that the company should be sued and held accountable.

However, no official from Dermalog has commented over the claim.

To make his stand clear about the votes’ recounting process, Hekmatyar said the implementation would be acceptable if the process was done throughout all bullet boxes across the country.

“Corrupted people would be responsible for the dangerous consequences,” he warned in case the IEC do not pay attention to the candidate’s demands and continued work in favor of a certain team.

It is worth mentioning that presidential candidates, Abdullah Abdullah and Rahmatullah Nabil have also opposed the recount of presidential election votes.

However, Nabil has not revealed the exact name, but said some foreign embassies in Kabul have been interfering in the election process.

Afghanistan presidential polls were held on September 28th with thousands of people coming out from homes despite high security risks and threats. The preliminary results are yet to be announced due to election tensions and challenges against the IEC.