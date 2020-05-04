Helmand bombing leaves five soldiers dead

AT News

KABUL: While the Afghan government and the Taliban have been engaged on prisoner swap process, the militants had carried out a deadly car bombing in Helmand province that killed five soldiers—showing unwillingness over prospective of reduction in violence, despite calls of ceasefire offered by the US, NATO, Afghan government and several other human rights organizations in the holy month of Ramadan amid the wild spread of covid-19 across the country.

The Taliban car bombing targeted a military base in southern Helmand province in which five Afghan security forces were dead and five others were wounded, officials confirmed on Monday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Omar Zwak said that the explosion occurred on Sunday evening in Nahr-e-Siraj district of the province. The military compound is housing members of the Afghan National Army and personnel of the National Directorate of Security, he said.

Meanwhile, talking in condition of anonymity, a military source said that 18 security forces were killed in the attack and the base had completely destroyed.

Earlier, the Afghan National Security Council said that the militants conducted over 2,800 attacks since peace deal with the US signed back in February 29thin the Gulf State of Qatar.

The US Forces’ Spokesman in Afghanistan, Col Sonny Leggett wrote to the militants’ spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid that the people of Afghanistan want peace and that this is the time to stop violence and pay focus on Covid19.