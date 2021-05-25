Helmand produces 36 tons of honey this year

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the southern province of Helmand said that 35,7 ton honey was produced this year that shows a significant increase of the products compare to the previous year.

Provincial Agriculture Director ZalmayAloko said that the honey production have made considerable progresses. According to him, hundreds of residents are working on honey forms.

Aloko said that the Agricultural Department has built 400 beekeeping farms in the province and that it kept 13,120 bee-hives. He said that the honey production will be increased.

This comes as Helmand Agricultural Department launched training courses for farmers in beekeeping and various other areas. Helmand is among insecure province of Afghanistan, where the Taliban are strongly active.