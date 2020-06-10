Home / Latest Updates / Helmand wheat is being smuggled to Pakistan

Helmand wheat is being smuggled to Pakistan

admin June 10, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 39 Views

AT News

KABUL: Farmers across Helmand are protesting that the wheat crop is being smuggled to Pakistan with considerably cheap prices.

Wheat smuggling has even triggered a spike in flour prices in the southern Helmand province, farmers have said.

If the government didn’t pay attention to the issue, they said that the province would be facing with the shortage of flour.

An economic expert, Lal Mohammad Safa said that Afghanistan is a situation of needing more flour for its citizens and that the wheat smuggling place the province to the shortage of the flour that could create sever challenges for the residents.

Head of the provincial agriculture department, Zalmai Aloko confirmed the issue, saying that they have shared the problems with the government and related departments.

According to him, there have been some initial progresses in this regards after the government take action against it.

According to the provincial agriculture department, over 15,500 hectares of land was cultivated wheat which produce an estimation of 443,000 tons wheat.

Helmand is among insecure provinces in southern Afghanistan and is considered as the biggest opium producer, as the government is struggling to take the whole control of the province.

About admin

Check Also

Washington, Moscow, Kabul to discuss roadmap of peace talks

AT News KABUL: Afghanistan, Russia and the United States are set to hold a trilateral …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved