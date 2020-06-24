‘Help the poor this year’, people told amid Saudi Arabia’s pilgrimage cancellation

AT News

KABUL: The government has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s ban on Hajj performance this year, assuring people who planned for the visit that their chances would be reserved for next year.

Saudi Arabia announced that it would ban the performance of Hajj this year for the fear of Corona virus outbreak.

Nearly three million Muslims visit Saudi’s holy cities of Mecca and Medina every year to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

The ministry of hajj and religious affairs on Wednesday asked the pilgrims to assist with vulnerable and poor people this year as they are barred from visiting Mecca and Medina.

Only Saudi citizens and those foreigner Muslims staying in the country would be allowed to perform the hajj pilgrimage this year, according the a statement issued by the royal government on Monday.

The government of Afghanistan has welcomed the plan as “logical and wise”.