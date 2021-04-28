Herat blast leaves five soldiers dead

AT News

KABUL: At least five Afghan security forces lost their lives on the combat line as severe clashes erupted between them and the Taliban militants that also left 20 Taliban rebels killed and ten others were wounded.

Provincial Governor, Sayed Wahid Qatali said that the Taliban staged attacks on the security outposts in Gulran, Pashton zarghon, Obeh and Kashk-e-Kuna districts of the province. According to him, a military vehicle, carrying the security forces to assist the wounded soldiers on the battlefield in Shindand, hit a roadside bomb, in which five security forces were killed and four others wounded.

The Taliban have not immediately commented on the incident.

The armed conflicts between the government forces and Taliban have been intensifying as the Afghan peace process faces walls and the foreign troops are on track to leave Afghanistan by September 11.