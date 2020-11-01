Home / Nation / Herat blast leaves three police officers dead

Herat blast leaves three police officers dead

admin November 1, 2020 Nation Leave a comment 24 Views

AT News

KABUL: At least three police officers were killed after a bomb placed on a motorbike went off near a police checkpoint in the city of Herat province on Sunday morning, provincial officials said.

Two others, including a civilian, received injuries in the blast that no group, including the Taliban has asserted responsibility so far.

The blast had happened near a police checkpoint, Abdul Ahad Walizada, provincial police spokesman said, falling short to give further details.

However, eyewitnesses said that dozens of shops and nearby houses were damaged as a result of the blast, which seemed too heavy.

About admin

Check Also

Atmar lauds US support for Afghan peace process

AT News KABUL: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with Ambassador Ross …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved