Herat faces acute supply shortage amid coronavirus threat

KABUL: Officials in Herat province say that health facilities face shortage in medical equipment to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman of the ministry of public health said Tuesday that health department needed to use the money allocated for this purpose.

“It’s not clear why don’t health officials in Herat use the money that has been allocated in fight against Corona virus.” Mayar said.

“The ministry of finance assured us that they had already sent money to Herat health department.”

He urged local health officials not to waste time and should use the money immediately to prevent spread of virus.Mayar said that Herat hospitals have 13 medical ventilators and two more would be sent from Kabul soon.

He rejected allegations that some of Corona patients died because of lack of medical ventilators, saying that only two patients lost their lives, but their death were not related to ventilator problem.

According to Mayar, health facilities were enough equipped, but in case of lacking some equipment, they could use the allocated money to buy.

He said that two ambulances would be sent soon to Herat.

A number of physicians have been infected by Corona virus in Herat that borders Iran.

The total number of people infected by the virus reaches to 174 across the country including four foreign troops.

Most of the infected people are in Herat that is said to have got infected by the people who came from neighboring Iran.