Herat laboratory begins covid-19 tests

AT News



KABUL: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday said the covid-19 tests is now available in laboratory of western Herat province—it will help accelerate the fight against the pandemic virus that has killed 100,000 globally so far.

“The current samples are under process in the laboratory,” Spokesman for the MoPH, Wahidullah Mayar said in a press conference. “Today’s suspected samples did not send here (Kabul) because it is under testing there in Herat province.”

He said samples from Nimroz and Farah provinces will not be sent to Heart to be tested.

Fortunately there is no any positive case in the past 24 hours, he said, adding “The more we have fewer cases, they more we can fight against this virus in a proper way.”

In totally 449 suspected cases were tested, in which 24 were recorded positive, he said, adding the rest 413 were negative and 12 other cases are under assessment in the laboratories.

Amid coronavirus risk, the Afghan government closed all schools, institutes, universities, sport gyms, public baths, and wedding hotels for a month as well as has canceled New Year festival and all sports events to prevent spreading of Covid-19 throughout the country.

The Afghan government also asked all people to avoid attending gatherings including wedding and engagement parties due to fear of spiraling coronavirus.

According to the Afghanistan’s Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission, civil servants are aged 58-65 could work from home for three weeks from Monday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pregnant female employees have also asked to work from home for two weeks.

Moreover, employees recently returned from countries victimize of coronavirus, have ordered to take their annual leave for two weeks.