Herat prison reports 13 cases of coronavirus among inmates

AT News

KABUL: At least 13 people have been infected with the deadly Corona virus in a prison in the western province of Herat, officials confirmed.

Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, a health official in Herat said Sunday that another eight prisoners were suspected to have been infected.

He said that these people were infected at the beginning of the virus pandemic and had been under special care and treatment.

According to Sherzai, all the infected inmates were men and no case from female section was reported.

He said that they had provided the provincial prison with 15 beds for Corona patients and 15 more for the prisoners suspected to have been infected.

He added that the number of beds would increase to 40 in the provincial prison.

Health officials in Herat say they would provide beds for inmates infected with Corona virus in the female section soon.

Some 5,000 prisoners were released based on President Ghani’s order to prevent further spread of the virus in Herat, the first province with virus cases.

More than 2,000 people are held in Herat prison.

Nearly 1,500 people have been infected with the virus so far in Herat.