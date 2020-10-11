Heraties call for ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: The Ulema and religious scholars of western Herat province have called for an immediate ceasefire arguing that the atmosphere for peace is already grounded and no excuse is left for the Afghan government and the Taliban on the path toward the peace process.

Talking in a gathering to call on the warring sides to agree for a ceasefire, a religious scholar Abdul Nabi Afif said that the negotiation sides especially the Taliban should not make any more hurdles in the process.

Civil Right Activist, Feroz Ahmad Walizada said that the only way to end the ongoing war is to reach a sustainable peace. He said that the Afghans want the government and Taliban to agree on a comprehensive ceasefire.

Some family members of the war victims say they want an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

This is as the delegations of government and Taliban are in Doha for talks to reach a political end to the longest war in Afghanistan. But they have been confronting two disputed issues. According to the government negotiation team, the Taliban insist on its deal with the US to be taken as a framework to start the intra-Afghan negotiations – something the Afghan government denies as it was not part of the deal between the US and Taliban.