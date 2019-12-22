Highly possibility of ceasefire soon

AT News

KABUL: Some sources said that the Taliban delegation comprised of three members, led by Moulawi Shuhabuddin Dilawar has left Doha political office for Islamabad to discuss the US demands of a short term ceasefire with the group’s leadership in Pakistan. These sources furthered that some progresses have been made in the visit regarding a ceasefire parallel to the peace deal with US.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban said, “They have gone to consult a short time truce with their top leaders. Looks like their consultation have been positive and there is a highly possibility of ceasefire.”

But there are still concerns about the unity and coordination among the political and military figures of the Taliban members.

However, Abubakar Murhaba, a military commander of the group said that the militants trust their top leaders and their decision. “They (Taliban leaders) continue the consultation and we trust them,” he added.

The Afghan government expects a ceasefire and intra-Afghan-talks prior to Taliban-US peace deal.

“Peace would be ensured in direct peace talks between Afghan government and Taliban militants,” said a spokesman for the ministry of state in peace affairs, Nahia Anwari, adding, “the Taliban should not ignore the current opportunity for peace and respect the Afghan’s call for ceasefire and intra-Afghan-talks.”

Sources privy to US-Taliban peace talks said that Washington special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad is currently in Qatar and waiting for the militants’ stand about the ceasefire and reduction of violence, thus the move would pave the ground for a possible peace deal.