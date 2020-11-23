Hope for a durable peace; 70 states, 30 organizations participate in Geneva conference on Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The two-day international conference began Monday on Afghanistan issues in the Swiss city of Geneva will continue today with the participation of representatives from 70 countries and 30 organizations.

Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar who heads the conference, started it with his opening speech.

The first day was titled “brining a durable peace” that was chaired by Atmar and a European Union commissioner.

First Lady Rula Ghani, state minister for peace Sayed Saadat Mansour Naderi and a UN official for human rights delivered speeches on the importance of peace and its links with human rights in Afghanistan.

Maintenance and empowerment of human rights and women’s partnership was the second subject that was run by Massoum Stanakzai, head of Afghan peace negotiation team.

UN official for women, Norwegian foreign minister, Swedish and Danish deputy foreign ministers spoke on this matter. The speakers emphasized on preserving of human rights, women’s rights and their partnership in every Afghan process.

Shahrzad Akbar, chairwoman of Afghanistan independent human rights commission, Habiba Sarabi and Fawzia Koofi members of Afghan peace negotiation delegation, Mary Akrami head of Afghan women network and Hasina Safi minister of women’s affairs spoke and emphasized on women’s rights, roles and fight with violence against women.

The participants are expected to renew financial commitments for another four years for Afghanistan which is dependant to thee foreign aids to provide military and civil budgets.

Atmar had earlier told the lawmakers that international community would probably end their assistance by the end of 2020.