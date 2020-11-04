House speaker blames Saleh for varsity attack

AT News

KABUL: The Parliament Speaker, Mir Rahman Rahmani says that first vice president Amrullah Saleh should be accountable over the Monday terrorist attack on the Kabul University, as Saleh was appointed by President Ghani to take responsibility of Kabul security.

Rahmani said Wednesday that Saleh was given 300 bodyguards, while only a few police officers are guarding the Kabul University.

Rahmani criticized Saleh’s job for the capital’s security, saying he should be accountable for what happens in Kabul.

He also blamed Kabul police for not doing enough for security of thee capital, saying they should provide security instead of lighting candles for commemoration of the martyrs.

Three terrorists stormed a building of Kabul University, killing at least 22 people and injuring 27 more. Most of the victims were students.

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was condemned by the United Nations and more than 40 countries.