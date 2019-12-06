How A Japanese Engineer Becomes An Afghan National Hero?

By Mohamad Mosa Ahmadzai

On Wednesday morning, unknown assailants killed an innocent Japanese humanitarian worker and five of his bodyguards in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar province, Provincial officials said. Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, 73 who worked in Afghanistan for more than two decades as an engineer and humanitarian worker was on his way to inspect an irrigation project when he came under ambush, his five bodyguards immediately lost their lives while the Japanese aid worker was injured and later succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Provincial Governor Shahmahmood Miakhil strongly condemned the attack, calling Dr. Nakamura’s death a big lose for the Afghans and particularly for Nangarhar residents. “Since long years, Dr. Nakamura has served here, all people of Nangarhar and provincial administrative officials are saddened over his death.” Dr. Nakamura has constructed bridges, dams, canals and other development projects in the province, he added. Miakhil said, police commenced investigating, and would soon find culprits and bring them to justice. On Thursday, Miakhil said the plan to kill the Japanese humanitarian worker was planned outside of the country, but he didn’t give more details regarding this. No terror group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far. President Spokesman Sediq Siddiqi said that the Afghan government has strongly condemn the heinous and cowardice attack on Afghan’s greatest friend, Dr. Nakamura, who has dedicated all his life to change the lives of Afghans, working on water management, dams and improving traditional agriculture in Afghanistan. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan ( UNAMA) condemned the attack and expresses its revulsion at the killing of respected Japanese aid worker Dr. Tetsu Nakamura. “A senseless act of violence against a man who devoted much of his life to helping most vulnerable Afghans, so he should not be a target. Former president Hamid Karzai condoled the death of a Japanese engineer and condemned it strongest terms. His demise sparked reaction and outcry from across the country because of his innocence unforgettable and humanitarian activities. Foreign hands were involved in his death, because the enemies of Afghanistan don’t want to see a developed and prosperous Afghanistan. Targeting a man who dedicated much of his life to help the poor and the most vulnerable Afghans is a senseless, coward and shameful act. leaving his original home, Japan and came to volatile Afghanistan for service, shows the late Dr. Nakamura,s real love for Afghans and a strong commitment to help rebuild the war-torn country. Afghans will never ever repay the price of his untiring efforts for a greener, developed and prosperous Afghanistan. In recognition of his significant contributions, including the construction of irrigation systems, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani granted Nakamura honorary citizenship in October. Wednesday morning was a sobering and shocking experience for all Afghans. On Thursday evening, Afghans in many parts of the country held a candlelit vigil for Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, to mourn his death and paid the last respect to him. Targeted killings have been increased throughout the country even in the heavily guarded areas but still the Afghan government hasn’t been able to thwart these sorts of attacks. If the attacks continue on aid workers, no other foreigner would like to come to Afghanistan for work and the Afghan government needs to provide tight security to humanitarian workers. The Afghan government must find perpetrators of the late Dr. Nakamura and bring them to book.