HPC praises US, region for Afghan peace efforts
admin
December 7, 2018
AT-KABUL: The High Peace Council (HPC) praises efforts made by the United States as well as some regional countries as a move “making us closer”. It also called the third visit of the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad to Russia “important” for accelerating peace efforts.
“Moscow has newly increased interested for peace process in Afghanistan. The conference held in Moscow in November with a follow up one, relations established between Moscow and Taliban and other matters shows Russia’s role important on Afghanistan peace besides other countries. So, I think Khalilzad’s trip to Moscow is important with good achievements,” deputy chairman of the peace council Atta Rahman Salim said Friday.
Khalilzad made his first visit to Moscow Thursday after meeting President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.
Ghani was briefed by Khalilzad about his visit to Islamabad and meetings with Pakistani officials over the peace process in Afghanistan, according to Ghani’s spokesman, Shah Hossain Mortazawi.
NATO Chief, Jens Stoltenberg supported US recent efforts over peace program in Afghanistan, calling on regional states especially Iran and Russian to cooperate with the US efforts in the program.
Members of parliament, however, say that Washington needs to convince Moscow of acting against all terrorist groups equally because Russia is worried about the Daesh terrorist group’s active presence in northern Afghanistan.
“If the United States can convince Russia that it fights against Daesh in Afghanistan and that its stance does not touch Russia’s interests, Moscow undoubtedly cooperates with Washington in Afghanistan,” lawmaker, Dawood Kalakani said Friday.
