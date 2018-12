AT-KABUL: The High Peace Council (HPC) says it has temporarily closed its branches in 34 provinces based on a decision made by the entity’s leading board.

The government’s designated body said Tuesday that “all the branches” would be reopened after a few months.

They said that the atmosphere of trust was seen now in the war-torn country and was time to hold dialogues.

But lawmakers criticize the move, calling it “incorrect” in this crucial time.