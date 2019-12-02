HQN’s ammunition cache busted in Khost

AT News

KABUL: A big ammunition cache of Haqqani Terrorist Network (HQN) have been discovered and busted by the Afghan security forces in southern Khost province.

These huge caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives were seized during an operation, said Ministry of Interior in a statement.

Statement said that the caches were discovered and seized in a joint search operation launched in Spera district, which included land mines, as well as rocket-propelled-grenade launchers, assault rifles, mortar rounds, various other types of explosives and a large supply of ammunition.