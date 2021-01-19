‘Human Crisis’ Feared Amid Continued NATO Mission in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Human Rights Watch warns of a “human crisis” in Afghanistan in 2021 despite a promise from NATO to keep some 10,000 troops in the war-hit country beyond the complete withdrawal of the US soldiers slated by May.

The NATO troops will continue training, advising and cooperation with the Afghan defense and security forces in the framework of the Resolute Support mission.

“The NATO-led Resolute Support mission draws strength from contribution of 38 nations dedicated to preventing safe havens for terrorism in Afghanistan,” the Resolute Support mission said on Twitter Monday.

“Around 10,000 troops continue to provide training, advice and assistance to Afghan Forces as they provide security for their country.”

Separately, the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to President Ashraf Ghani on a phone call.

“Spoke to President Ghani about the Afghanistan peace process. NATO’s position has not changed and our presence is conditions based,” Stoltenberg tweeted. “We continue helping the Afghan security forces to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism.”

The United States just reduced its troop level to 2,500 amid escalating security concerns with increased attacks by Taliban militants almost in every province.

The Human Right Watch has warned that 2021 would be a very dangerous year for Afghan citizens, citing the targeted killings and the Corona Virus pandemic that cause a great poverty among the people.

“Afghanistan was the most dangerous country for civilians in 2020. The situation will probably continue in 2021 because Taliban have increased their targeted killings on civilians particularly government employees. These attacks are carried out while a human crisis due to Corona virus threatens people,” said Patricia Gossman from the UN Human Rights Watch.

Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh had earlier admitted that 70 per cent of Afghans live under the poverty line while 13 million people lack food immunity.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report last week that 18.5 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance.