Human rights body criticizes government for carelessness on Sikhs’ rights

AT News

KAUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission criticized the government for not being serious regarding the rights of Sikh and Hindu minorities.

The commission called on the government on Wednesday to protect the Hindus and Sikhs since their lives and properties are under threat.

Scores of Sikhs were killed and wounded when a group of suicide bombers and assailants armed with guns attacked a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in old part of Kabul in March. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack that was latest of campaign against the religious minorities, caused mass refuge of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus to abroad mostly to India.

The commission said they had information about mass migration of Hindus in Ghazni province.

It said that mass migration of Sikhs and Hindus indicate that the government is not serious in their protection.The government, according to the national and international laws is responsible for the rights of minorities.

But the commission says that Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have been in a state of emergency for a long time.

“We want the end of war that is the major element of tragedy in the country,” the commission said Wednesday in a statement.