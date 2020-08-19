Human Rights body to document target attacks in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission says it would document the recent target attacks, called “deadliest tactics in the ongoing war”.

The commission said on Wednesday that the casualties of the target attacks have caused serious concerns.

It said in a report that the target attacks ignore international rights for human rights that call for a protective umbrella for civilians.

The report called on the government to identify and punish the perpetrators of the target attacks.

Different cities of Afghanistan including the capital Kabul have been the scenes of target attacks that claim mostly the lives of civilians including religious scholars.