Human Rights Commission asks for resolve of disabled problems

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission calls on the government and other entities engaged in disabled people’s issues to resolve their problems.

The commission criticized the government for not taking the disabled problems serious, saying that there was no position for disabled people in the government’s senior authorities.

The human rights commission and administration reforms commission marked Sunday the International Disabled Day in Kabul, and criticized the government for not allocating leading posts to disabled people.

The commissions said that stop discriminations against the helpless class of society who mostly have lost parts of their bodies in the war.