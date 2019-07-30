Human Rights commission concerned over underage marriages in Faryab

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Human Rights Commission says underage marriages are a matter of concern in the northern Faryab province.

It said Tuesday that an event of the marriage was prevented on Monday and police detained a 35 years old man who wanted to marry an eight year old girl.

Abdul Karim Youresh, provincial police spokesman also said that Benafsha, 8, was to be sold by her father to the man, but police and human rights commission arrested both the father and the man attempting to buy the child.

“The child is only eight years old. Her father wanted to sell her to a 35 year old man for a house and 100,000 Afs. Fortunately, the provincial crime department with the coordination of the human rights commission prevented the event and the child is currently staying in a shelter,” said Youresh.

Violence against women and underage marriages are increasing in Faryab province. A girl lost her life at her wedding night due to underage marriage.

Sahra Qasemi, head of provincial human rights commission, said they registered 18 cases of underage marriages last year, while nine more cases were registered in the first three quarters of the current year.

“Our studies show that Benafsha was to be sold due to her father’s economic condition. Her father and mother are disabled and have no breadwinner,” she said.

Maria Noori, head of provincial women’s affairs department, said war expansion caused poverty in several districts of Faryab. This is why, she said, parents have to sell their underage daughters. “Mostly, landlords and commanders of irresponsible armed groups buy and marry with the underage girls.”