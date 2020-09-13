Hundreds flee Taliban violence in Jawzjan

AT News

KABUL: At least 300 families have fled their villages in the northern province of Jawzjan after Taliban’s attacks.

Abdul Maroof Azar, provincial spokesman, said Sunday that the families left their homes in two villages of the Manjigak district.

He said that Taliban have captured the villages, using the homes as trenches in fighting against army and police.

According to Azar, the militants are using civilian areas after they were defeated by security forces.

The displaced families lack essentials and are in critical life condition.

Taliban did not immediately comment.

The militants forced hundreds of families to leave their homes in different districts of Jawzjan in the past.