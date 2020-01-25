Home / Latest Updates / Hundreds march in Mazar to protest insecurity

Hundreds march in Mazar to protest insecurity

AT News

KABUL: As instability haunts northern Afghanistan, hundreds of people took to the streets in Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province in a protest to denounce a steep rise in insecurity, demanding measures to combat the hooliganism in the city.

The protestors were carrying out the corpse of 22 years old, Juma Khan in front of the provincial governor office. Khan had earlier been kidnapped and murdered by some illegal armed people.

“The kidnappers have asked for 300, 000 US dollar ransom in return, we couldn’t pay them the money, so they killed my son,” said Khan’s father, Ghulam Sakhi.

Khan’s relatives have accused the security officials of negligence, saying that they have been failed to provide stable security for the citizens. “We want them (security officials) to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

Meanwhile, provincial governor’s spokesman, Munir Ahmad Farhad said investigation have been launched to probe the issue.

He assured that the security forces will approach the culprits and hold them accountable.

