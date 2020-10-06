Hundreds of militants surrender amid peace talks

AT News

KABUL: At least 275 Taliban militants including local commanders have laid down their arms in northern Afghanistan, defense authorities said on Tuesday, a rare incident of the insurgents surrendering amid an intensified bloodshed and hostilities nationwide.

A group of 150 Taliban militants including 15 commanders joined peace process by laying down their arms in Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province on Monday, spokesman for Ministry of Defense Fawad Aman told Afghanistan Times.

In Balkh province, 125 more militants gave up their weapons to Afghan National Security and Defense Forces and joined the peace process in Chahar Kont district, he said, “They had been behind subversive activities in different part of Balkh and Sar-e-Pul provinces and their surrender would definitely improve security situation”.

They had an epiphany about their mistake of having joined Taliban ranks, realizing that fighting against the government harms people and destroys Afghanistan, he stated. “The penitent militants laid down their arms after receiving assurance from security forces that no harm will threaten their lives.”

A large number of Taliban joined peace process, while peace negotiations were underway between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban negotiators in Doha, capital of Qatar for the past three weeks. Afghan people demand is from both sides to reduce violence and announce ceasefire amid ongoing peace talks.

The government of Afghanistan also often asked the Taliban to renounce violence and stand with their people and choose a peaceful way of life in the country.