Hundreds of polling centers to remain shut on voting day

AT News Report

KABUL: Over 430 polling centers would remain shut during 28 September Presidential Election due to security threats across Afghanistan, officials said Sunday.

Spokesman for Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi in a press briefing said that the security forces would provide security to 4,942 of 5373 polling centers across the country.

In the meantime, Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Rohullah Ahmadzai said that six districts, which were under Taliban control has been retaken by the security forces to provide safe circumstances for the nationwide election.

Also, the spokesman for the independent election commission, Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi said that all of the provinces have received the essential materials for polling centers.

He added that over 200,000 personnel are involved in the dispatching process of election materials.

To monitoring the election process, according to Ibrahimi, more than 60,000 observers have been registered by the commission.

Moreover, Sayed Shah Saqim, Spokesman for the Independent Directorate of Local Governance called on all governmental employees to keep their impartiality in the election process.

This comes as some presidential hopefuls, including chief executive Abdulah Abdullah earlier has accused the government of interfering in the election commissions.