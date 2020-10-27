Hundreds of working children return to school in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of labour children returned to school to follow education in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial Directorate of Refugee and Repatriation in a joint venture with Save the Children and SCI association enrolled 330 labor children, who were engaged in heavy working in the province, said a statement issued by Nangarhar press department.

Statement said that out of the 330 children, 187 of them are boys and the rest 43 are girls, who were returned to school granted with necessary facilities.

The families of the labor children, who returned to school, were provided with job opportunities, underlined statement.