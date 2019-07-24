Husband arrested for burning wife to death

AT News Report

KABUL: Kabul police have detained a man on suspicion of murder, after he is believed to have set fire to his wife after a verbal dispute.

Kabul Police Department said the accused husband was detained during an operation in 10th police district of Kabul city.

“The detained suspect had poured fuel on his wife and set her on fire following a verbal a dispute,” statement from police department said.

During primary interrogations, the captured man confessed to his crime and his case was referred to the related judicial organ for further inquiry, the statement added.

The wife of the accused man has succumbed to injuries in a hospital due to higher degree burns, the statement concluded.